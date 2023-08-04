Data Blanket: AI-Powered Drones for Wildfire Assessment

Data Blanket is a Seattle-based startup that is developing a fleet of AI-powered drones. These drones are capable of performing self-guided missions to assess wildfires and share real-time information with incident commanders and pilots fighting forest fires. The company launched in March 2022 and has been providing demonstrations to firefighting agencies, showcasing the drones’ ability to capture bird’s-eye view images of fires.

The goal of this technology is to help firefighters assess wildfires safely and efficiently. By providing real-time information from a drone’s perspective, firefighters can quickly size up the situation and make informed decisions. Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Data Blanket, describes the technology as a “game-changer” in firefighting and wildfire management.

The startup was co-founded by Bar-Yohay, Yair Katz, and Gur Kimchi, who bring diverse expertise in creating startups, running operations, and understanding drone regulations. Notable backers of Data Blanket include Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Innovation Endeavors, co-founded by former Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt.

Data Blanket’s strategy involves deploying drones equipped with RGB and infrared cameras, AI-based computational software, communication capabilities, and advanced navigation features. These drones can navigate and inspect fire areas autonomously, launching and landing without guidance from pilots. They can gather real-time 3D information about the topography, vegetation, and fuels of an area, which is used to map the perimeter of a fire and identify areas that are burning. The system can also overlay the locations of firefighting crews and equipment.

In the future, Data Blanket aims to generate micro-weather information to better predict how a fire will behave. The company is collaborating with Ascent AeroSystems, a manufacturer of high-performance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), for their drone fleet.

While AI-powered drones for firefighting are becoming more common, Data Blanket sets itself apart by not requiring trained pilots to fly the drones. The company is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on waivers to operate their system without restrictions.

The use of drones in firefighting offers several advantages, including improved visibility on fires and the ability to assess dangerous areas without risking human lives. However, there are concerns about integrating these technologies into existing management systems without overwhelming commanders and firefighters with excessive information.

Data Blanket’s innovative approach to using AI-powered drones for wildfire assessment shows promise in revolutionizing the way wildfires are managed and fought.