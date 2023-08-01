Demand for GPUs Soars as AI Industry Snaps Up Consumer Graphics Cards

The demand for GPUs is rapidly increasing once again, with prices reaching over $70,000 per GPU in certain areas in China. This surge in demand has led leaders in the U.S. computing industry to express their frustration on social media, highlighting that cloud-based GPU resources are fully booked, and GPU hardware supplies are reserved for the foreseeable future. This has raised concerns among gamers and enthusiasts, fearing a repeat of the cryptocurrency mining craze that caused a shortage of consumer GPUs.

George Hotz, a renowned IT hacker and entrepreneur, recently tweeted about buying up cases of AMD gaming GPUs. In the photo shared, a partly unpacked batch of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards can be seen. Based on Hotz’s statement and the image, it is estimated that there are 60 GPUs in this particular batch, each priced at $979.99 on Amazon. This suggests that Hotz spent approximately $60,000 to acquire this stack of GPU power. However, Hotz mentioned that there are even more GPUs to come, possibly indicating a much larger investment.

The surging demand for GPUs in the AI industry is also impacting the availability of GPUs for gaming purposes. The rise of AI applications that require significant memory has driven businesses to opt for GPUs like the AMD 7900 XTX, which offers three times the amount of VRAM compared to other alternatives. This has further contributed to the scarcity of gaming GPUs.

These recent developments, including the skyrocketing prices of GPUs in China and the growing demand from AI companies, highlight the profound impact of AI on the GPU market. The question now is how this insatiable demand from the AI industry will affect the availability and pricing of gaming GPUs in the future.