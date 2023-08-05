Is Artificial Intelligence a Profitable Venture or Just a Bubble?

Investment bank UBS released a report earlier this year that predicted OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot would reach 100 million monthly users within three months of its public release. While this was widely reported, it’s important to note that the 100 million figure was based on website visits and not official user numbers from OpenAI. This report sparked a wave of excitement and investment in the AI industry, with companies like Google and Microsoft rushing to develop their own chatbots.

However, it remains unclear how and when AI technology will become profitable. There are reports of declining usage for ChatGPT, and building and maintaining generative AI technology is expensive. From specialized chips and data server computing power to highly skilled engineers, the costs can add up quickly. Many startups are adding AI technology to attract venture capitalists, but there are concerns that the hype may burst and interest will wane.

Silicon Valley has experienced similar waves of hype before, such as the dot-com bubble and the self-driving car craze. Cryptocurrencies have also had their share of excitement, followed by major losses. In the mid-2010s, there was a surge of AI startups that were subsequently acquired by big tech companies.

The current wave of chatbot technology relies on training models with vast amounts of data from the internet, which requires substantial energy and computing resources. Chatbots have also been criticized for generating false information and infringing on copyrighted works without permission. The high costs associated with AI technology make it challenging for companies to succeed unless they have a solid business model.

Despite the buzz generated by the UBS report, OpenAI does not disclose the actual number of ChatGPT users. Google and Microsoft have also not provided specific user numbers for their AI products. While AI has boosted the valuations of big tech companies and CEOs cite its value, there is still a lack of concrete details on how they will turn it into a multibillion-dollar success.

Overall, the profitability of AI ventures remains uncertain. The industry is characterized by high costs and intense competition, and it’s yet to be seen if and when AI will become a lucrative business sector.