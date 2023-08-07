Ai Weiwei: Every Object Has Political Significance

Ai Weiwei, the renowned multidisciplinary Chinese artist known for using art as a tool for activism, believes that every object holds political significance. Throughout his career, Ai has created projects across various mediums, including architecture, film, installations, and performance art. Recently, he presented his first design-focused exhibition titled “Making Sense” at London’s Design Museum. The exhibition showcased collections of found objects, ranging from Stone Age weapons to crowd-sourced Lego bricks.

According to Ai, every object becomes political through its recognition, naming, and definition. “Because of our judgment about values, even daring to name anything is a political act,” he stated. The political energy of an object arises from the responses of users and observers, shaped by their own lived experiences. Ai emphasized the diverse perspectives that different individuals bring to the interpretation of objects, based on their cultural backgrounds and contexts.

Born in Beijing in 1957, Ai has consistently maintained a political angle in his work. He has been openly critical of the Chinese government and its leadership. Notably, Ai collaborated with architecture studio Herzog & de Meuron to create the National Stadium for the 2008 Beijing Olympics but later distanced himself from the project in protest against the Chinese state. His artworks often challenge the Chinese government’s practices, such as his renowned series “Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn,” which criticizes the destruction of antiques during China’s Cultural Revolution.

While Ai’s work carries strong political themes, he is cautious about categorizing it strictly as art or design. He believes that fixed categorizations limit creativity and expression. Ai emphasizes the importance of multidisciplinary learning in education to break free from these limitations.

Ai’s projects also shed light on the plights of marginalized groups and comment on global issues, such as the refugee crisis. He uses his art to raise awareness and provoke discussions about humanity and social issues. Ai’s interest lies not only in the physical end result of his artwork but also in the process of creation, which involves self-recognition and judgment.

While Ai acknowledges that art can be taught, he believes that true artistry comes from an individual’s unique perspective and expression, rather than conforming to public assumptions or market demands. He advocates for more creativity within education, emphasizing that everyone possesses the ability to create art.

For Ai Weiwei, art as a form of self-expression is an essential part of humanity. He believes that caring about art is a fundamental aspect of human existence, and neglecting it would be a great loss.