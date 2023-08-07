Ai Weiwei: All Objects Have Political Significance

Multidisciplinary Chinese artist Ai Weiwei believes that every object has political significance. Known for his activism through art, Ai has worked across various mediums including architecture, film, installations, and performance art. He recently showcased his first design-focused exhibition, titled “Making Sense,” at London’s Design Museum. The exhibition featured diverse collections of found objects, spanning from Stone Age weapons to crowd-sourced Lego bricks.

According to Ai, any object that can be recognized, named, or defined is inherently political. Naming something itself is a political act due to our subjective judgment of values. The political energy of an object lies in the response of the user or observer, influenced by their unique lived experience. Different individuals from different cultural backgrounds will perceive objects in distinct ways.

Born in Beijing in 1957, Ai has consistently approached his work with a political angle. He openly criticizes the Chinese government and believes that the country’s architecture is hindered by its Chinese Communist Party leadership. Although he collaborated with Herzog & de Meuron to create the National Stadium for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he distanced himself from the project as a direct protest against the Chinese state.

One of Ai’s notable artworks challenging the Chinese government is his series of photographs titled “Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn.” In this project, he criticizes the destruction of historical artifacts during China’s Cultural Revolution. Ai also references global issues like the refugee crisis in his work.

He emphasizes the importance of multidisciplinary learning and the limitations of categorization in art and design. Ai argues that fixed ideas and categories become empty over time, and education should encourage multidimensional thinking.

Ai focuses on highlighting marginalized communities in his projects. He has staged protests against strict border-control measures and has showcased life jackets worn by Syrian refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

For Ai, the value of art lies not only in its final physical form but also in the creative process itself. He believes that creativity is a universal human ability and criticizes the current education system for stifling it. Despite the challenges, Ai sees art as an essential part of humanity and believes that it should be cherished.

