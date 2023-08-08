Clean Start: AI and Robotics Accelerate Recycling Process

Recycling companies have long struggled with the complex task of sorting and identifying various items in the massive amounts of garbage that come through their facilities. However, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are now offering solutions to simplify and improve the process.

Companies like AMP Robotics, Machinex, Recycleye, and EverestLabs are harnessing the power of AI and robotics to revolutionize recycling. These technologies enable faster and more accurate identification of items, allowing for proper recycling of different materials.

EverestLabs, for instance, utilizes 3D depth-sensing cameras on recycling conveyor lines. These cameras can identify up to 200 items in each frame and within just 12 milliseconds, the AI software can determine the objects and the types of packaging they belong to. This data provides insights into brands, packaging types, material recovery rates, and landfill diversion rates.

By maximizing the recovery of recyclable items, companies like EverestLabs are helping recycling plants regain lost revenue. JD Ambati, CEO of EverestLabs, states that with the implementation of AI and robotics, recycling plants have been able to recover significantly more materials compared to traditional methods.

The integration of robotic arms further enhances the efficiency of the recycling process. According to Ambati, these robotic arms are three to four times more effective than human workers in recovering packaging. This not only increases recycling rates but also results in substantial cost savings for major recyclers like SMR.

The adoption of AI and robotics in recycling is especially vital due to labor challenges faced by the industry. As Tom Outerbridge, president of SMR, explains, using cost-effective robots to replace certain human positions is beneficial both for businesses and overall operations.

EverestLabs, which has received funding from various entities, including Translink Capital and Sierra Ventures, has raised $24.6 million to date. Their innovative technology has the potential to reshape the recycling industry, simplifying the sorting process, and increasing efficiency in waste management.

In conclusion, AI and robotics are transforming the recycling sector by expediting and improving the identification and sorting processes. By harnessing the power of these technologies, recycling companies can increase their recovery rates, reduce landfill waste, and realize significant cost savings.