Pope Francis Calls for Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence for World Day of Peace 2024

Pope Francis has announced that the theme for World Day of Peace 2024 will be “Artificial Intelligence and Peace.” In his communiqué, the Pope emphasized the potential impact of AI on human life and called for responsible use, ethical reflection, and vigilance to prevent negative consequences.

The discussion surrounding artificial intelligence has been gaining momentum, with concerns about AI takeover and its potential threat to human civilization. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has even embarked on a world tour with heads of state to address these concerns. The concept of ethical dangers stemming from AI has become prominent enough that the Pope felt compelled to speak on the matter.

The communiqué issued by Pope Francis’ office called for an open dialogue on the meaning of AI, acknowledging its disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects. The Pope stressed the need for vigilance, as he fears that a logic of violence and discrimination could take root in the production and use of AI, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable and marginalized.

The Pope also highlighted the importance of aligning AI with the positive needs of humanity. He emphasized the urgent need to use artificial intelligence responsibly and in service of humanity and the protection of the environment. Ethical reflection should extend to the realms of education and law to ensure the responsible use of AI.

The Vatican issued the communiqué through the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, a department of the Roman Curia responsible for the affairs of the Catholic Church. The World Day of Peace is an annual celebration established by Pope Paul VI in 1967, during which the Pope addresses important declarations for human rights and peace.

While the statement may address a trendy topic, it aligns with the Vatican’s continuous promotion of human rights. The protection of human dignity and the pursuit of global fraternity are seen as essential conditions for technological development to contribute to justice and peace in the world.