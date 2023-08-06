Artificial Intelligence Raises Concerns for Striking Union Members in WGA and SAG-AFTRA

One of the main concerns for striking union members in both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is the use of artificial intelligence (AI). They worry that AI could be used to either replace artists by “creating” new things or generate digital performances using data from human actors’ faces or voices.

Recently, an incident involving a background actor on the set of WandaVision highlighted these concerns. The actor was scanned without any explanation of how it would be used and was only paid $187 for the session. This has sparked fears that AI could ultimately eliminate the need for background performers altogether.

Actor Lambert Wilson, known for his role in The Matrix series, expressed his firsthand experience with AI usage in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While working on the Enter The Matrix video game, Wilson underwent motion capture sessions to capture his expressions and record his voice. He wonders what could happen with that digital version of him now, expressing concerns that it could be used for malicious purposes.

Wilson emphasizes that the technology used for his character in the video game is over 20 years old, suggesting that advancements in AI have likely made it even more powerful and capable since then. Although he is not a U.S. citizen and not directly involved in the strike, he stands in solidarity with actors in the U.S. who are fighting against the potential misuse of AI. He believes that this battle will decide not only the future of cinema but also the future of our civilization.

The concerns raised by the striking union members go beyond financial compensation. They highlight the ethical implications of allowing AI to replace artists and other professionals. This ongoing strike serves as a test to determine society’s stance on AI and its impact on various industries. If AI is used solely to benefit the already wealthy at the expense of creative workers, it could have far-reaching consequences for our society.

In the face of these concerns, it is essential to take the warnings of those who have experienced the potential risks of AI seriously. The actor who portrayed an evil computer program in The Matrix reminds us that the stakes are high. It is a battle that will shape not just the world of cinema but also our collective future.