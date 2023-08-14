Some 2,200 competitors attended the DEF CON hacker convention in Las Vegas over the weekend to participate in a three-day competition focused on exposing flaws in generative AI chatbots. The event, known as the Generative Red Team Challenge, required participants to “red team” eight leading chatbots, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to identify vulnerabilities and examine how they could manipulate the chatbots to generate false information. The goal was to demonstrate the need for improvement in cybersecurity measures for these chatbots.

The competition attracted attention from White House officials concerned about the potential societal harm caused by AI chatbots and the Silicon Valley tech giants rushing them to market. However, the results of the competition won’t be made public until February.

The development of artificial intelligence has prompted concerns about its rapid rise and the potential risks it poses. Experts are calling for safety protocols to be established and adopted to mitigate these risks. The Generative Red Team Challenge aimed to identify weaknesses in AI chatbots and highlight the need for improved security measures.

Chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are different from conventional software as they are trained using vast amounts of data and are constantly evolving. The generative AI industry has had to address security vulnerabilities exposed by researchers and hackers. Issues such as the manipulation of AI systems to label malware as harmless and the creation of harmful content, including phishing emails, have been identified.

The vulnerability of chatbots lies in their direct interaction with users through plain language. Interactions with users can alter the chatbots in unexpected ways. Researchers have found that corrupting just a small portion of a model can have significant repercussions.

The major AI players have made commitments to prioritizing security, but concerns remain about their willingness to do enough. There are worries that search engines and social media platforms could be exploited for financial gain and disinformation by exploiting weaknesses in AI systems.

Privacy concerns also arise as people engage with AI bots to interact with sensitive institutions like hospitals, banks, and employers. There is a risk of malicious actors using chatbots to access confidential information.

The DEF CON hacker convention provided a platform for ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities in AI chatbots and raise awareness about the need for improved cybersecurity measures.