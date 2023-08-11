The Transformation of Child Rearing through AI

Imagine being the parent of an infant or toddler a decade from now. Most aspects of child rearing won’t have changed, but others may well be transformed by the use of artificial intelligence. AI devices are likely to become electronic babysitters, just as previous generations of parents adopted television and video games as tools for lightening their caregiving duties.

AI teddy bears could respond in personalized ways to baby coos and toddler questions. Computer-assisted “nannies” who never tire of reading the same book over and over would make bedtime a breeze. Advanced nursery versions of Alexa could sing and teach favorite songs on demand, play games and even deduce why a baby is crying.

Like innovations of the past generation, these tools will leverage technology to engage children and save parents time and stress.

This is because of the remarkable way in which our brains develop during the first years of life. Human infants arrive in the world a bit underdone. A likely evolutionary reason is that if a typical fetus spent any longer developing in utero, its head would simply be too large to deliver safely. So nature had to compromise: Babies are born after 40 weeks, but the 40-week-old baby brain still has a lot of growing left to do. Most of that growth occurs at a breathtaking pace during the first two years of life; about one million new neural connections form every second. The brain grows to about 80% of its adult size by a child’s third birthday.

This provides a short window of time in which to set up a child for success in life by nurturing their foundational brain development. It is at the heart of why humans are the most intelligent, creative and productive of all species.

What babies need most to optimize this early period of rapid advance is rich conversation, what developmental psychologists call “serve and return” interactions. This comes naturally to parents interacting with their children and is known to fuel children’s growth in cognitive and emotional skills.

However, there is reason to worry that AI childcare devices may alter the way that infants and toddlers process their experience of the world due to their sophistication in mimicking human behavior. Introducing young brains to responsive AI may alter them in fundamental ways we can’t anticipate.