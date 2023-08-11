CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Transformation of Child Rearing through AI

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
The Transformation of Child Rearing through AI

Imagine being the parent of an infant or toddler a decade from now. Most aspects of child rearing won’t have changed, but others may well be transformed by the use of artificial intelligence. AI devices are likely to become electronic babysitters, just as previous generations of parents adopted television and video games as tools for lightening their caregiving duties.

AI teddy bears could respond in personalized ways to baby coos and toddler questions. Computer-assisted “nannies” who never tire of reading the same book over and over would make bedtime a breeze. Advanced nursery versions of Alexa could sing and teach favorite songs on demand, play games and even deduce why a baby is crying.

Like innovations of the past generation, these tools will leverage technology to engage children and save parents time and stress.

This is because of the remarkable way in which our brains develop during the first years of life. Human infants arrive in the world a bit underdone. A likely evolutionary reason is that if a typical fetus spent any longer developing in utero, its head would simply be too large to deliver safely. So nature had to compromise: Babies are born after 40 weeks, but the 40-week-old baby brain still has a lot of growing left to do. Most of that growth occurs at a breathtaking pace during the first two years of life; about one million new neural connections form every second. The brain grows to about 80% of its adult size by a child’s third birthday.

This provides a short window of time in which to set up a child for success in life by nurturing their foundational brain development. It is at the heart of why humans are the most intelligent, creative and productive of all species.

What babies need most to optimize this early period of rapid advance is rich conversation, what developmental psychologists call “serve and return” interactions. This comes naturally to parents interacting with their children and is known to fuel children’s growth in cognitive and emotional skills.

However, there is reason to worry that AI childcare devices may alter the way that infants and toddlers process their experience of the world due to their sophistication in mimicking human behavior. Introducing young brains to responsive AI may alter them in fundamental ways we can’t anticipate.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

AI Chatbots: A Game-Changer for Web3 Development

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Sarah Silverman and Other Authors Sue OpenAI and Meta Platforms Over Copyright Violations

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Philanthropy and AI: Tech Billionaires and Foundations Make Grants to Advance Ethical AI

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Murdle: A Daily Detective Puzzle Game

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

A New Study on the Benefits of Exercise

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Rockstar Games Announces Partnership with Cfx.re

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

An Influencer’s Prank Video Goes Viral with AI Voice-Cloning Technology

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments