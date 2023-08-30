Magic: The Gathering: An Overview of Archidekt and Card Prices

Archidekt is a popular online platform that allows users to create, share, and analyze Magic: The Gathering decks. The website is unaffiliated with Wizards of the Coast, Inc. and Hasbro, Inc., the entities that own the trademark rights to Magic: The Gathering. The comments and deck descriptions found on Archidekt are user submitted and do not represent the views of Archidekt itself.

One useful feature of Archidekt is that it shows the current prices of Magic: The Gathering cards. These prices are sourced from reputable retailers such as TCG Player, Card Kingdom, Cardmarket, and Cardhoarder. This enables users to conveniently track the value of their decks or plan their purchases accordingly.

Archidekt also provides additional data from sources like Scryfall and EDHREC. Scryfall is a comprehensive Magic: The Gathering card database that offers detailed information on individual cards, including their rulings, printings, and legalities in various formats. EDHREC, on the other hand, focuses specifically on the Commander format and provides insights on popular card choices and deck strategies.

With Archidekt, players can easily search and view an extensive library of Magic: The Gathering cards and then assemble them into decks. The platform offers intuitive tools for deckbuilding, such as drag-and-drop functionality and suggestions based on card synergy. Users can add comments and descriptions to their decks, allowing them to explain their strategies or receive feedback from the community.

In conclusion, Archidekt is a valuable resource for Magic: The Gathering players, offering a convenient and user-friendly platform for deckbuilding and analysis. Its integration of card prices, alongside data from Scryfall and EDHREC, further enhances the experience for players looking to build and optimize their decks.

Definitions:

– Magic: The Gathering: A popular collectible card game created by mathematics professor Richard Garfield in 1993.

– Archidekt: An online platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing Magic: The Gathering decks.

– TCG Player: An online marketplace for buying and selling collectible card games such as Magic: The Gathering.

– Card Kingdom: An online retailer specializing in Magic: The Gathering cards and supplies.

– Cardmarket: An online marketplace for buying and selling Magic: The Gathering cards in Europe.

– Cardhoarder: An online store for purchasing digital Magic: The Gathering cards.

– Scryfall: A comprehensive Magic: The Gathering card database.

– EDHREC: A website providing insights and statistics on decks and cards used in the Commander format.

Sources:

– Magic: The Gathering is a Trademark of Wizards of the Coast, Inc. and Hasbro, Inc.

– Archidekt is unaffiliated.

– Card prices from TCG Player, Card Kingdom, Cardmarket, and Cardhoarder.

– Additional data from Scryfall and EDHREC.