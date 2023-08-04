CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

US Legislation Tracker for Artificial Intelligence

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
US Legislation Tracker for Artificial Intelligence

The Electronic Privacy Information Center has recently released a comprehensive legislation tracker for laws pertaining to different aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States. Currently, there are laws in place in ten states that specifically regulate AI, but these laws are part of broader consumer privacy legislation at the state level.

Several states have introduced targeted legislation that specifically addresses AI in various sectors such as employment, healthcare, insurance, and its use by government agencies. These efforts reflect the growing recognition of the need for tailored regulations to govern AI technologies in different contexts.

The tracker provides a valuable resource for those interested in understanding the current legal landscape surrounding AI in the United States. It offers insight into the specific laws that have been enacted, as well as the areas in which legislation is currently being considered.

The development and implementation of laws governing AI is an evolving process, as policymakers grapple with the complexities and implications of these emerging technologies. This tracker serves as a tool to monitor the progress and changes in AI legislation, providing a comprehensive overview of the current state of affairs.

In addition to the existing laws, it is worth noting that ongoing discussions and debates are taking place at the federal level regarding the regulation of AI. These conversations aim to address the broader issues surrounding AI, including ethics, transparency, and accountability.

As AI continues to advance and become more integrated into our daily lives, the need for effective and thoughtful legislation becomes increasingly important. The legislation tracker offered by the Electronic Privacy Information Center contributes to the understanding and awareness of the legal framework surrounding AI in the United States.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

AI.com Changes Ownership, Now Leads to xAI Website

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Benefits of Low-Code/No-Code Test Automation Services

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

The Role of Educators in Teaching Students to Use AI Effectively and Ethically

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Operators Behind CryptoRom Scams Use AI Chatbots to Target Victims

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Enhancing the Efficiency of Electric Mobile Avalanche Early Warning Units

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Northwestel Inc. Upgrades Katittuq 15 Internet Plan with Increased Data Capacity

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Potential of Solid-State Batteries: The Next Leap in Powering our World

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments