Epic Partners with Abridge to Integrate AI Clinical Documentation Capabilities

Epic, a leading electronic medical record company, has announced a partnership with generative AI company Abridge to integrate new artificial intelligence (AI) clinical documentation capabilities for its customers. Abridge is Epic’s first partner in its “Partnership and Pals” collaboration program.

Through this collaboration program, Epic collaborates with companies like Abridge to develop deep integration for their products and services, enabling them to innovate quickly for the benefit of patients and providers. According to Alan Hutchison, Vice President of Epic, this partnership will help reduce administrative documentation burden for clinicians while improving patient care.

Abridge utilizes generative AI tools to streamline the process of clinical documentation, potentially saving providers an average of two hours per day. This technology aims to alleviate the burden of documentation and allow healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care.

Several healthcare institutions have already adopted Abridge’s AI tools within their Epic electronic health record (EHR) system. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, is the latest addition, joining UPMC in Pittsburgh and the University of Kansas Health System in using the Abridge tools for AI-powered clinician note-taking. Emory will be utilizing the tool for the next three years.

The partnership between Epic and Abridge is expected to enhance the clinical workflow within the Epic EHR system. With generative AI assisting in creating draft notes and structured data, healthcare professionals will experience improved efficiency from documentation to order entry and beyond.

The incorporation of AI clinical documentation capabilities into Epic’s platform demonstrates the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. By integrating Abridge’s AI tools, Epic aims to provide its customers with innovative solutions that enhance clinical workflows and improve patient care.