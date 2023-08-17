Epic Partners with Abridge to Support AI Clinical Documentation Workflows

EHR vendor Epic has announced a collaboration with health IT vendor Abridge to support generative AI clinical documentation workflows. Through this collaboration, Abridge’s generative AI-based documentation solution will be integrated into Epic’s EHR, enabling providers to generate real-time, structured summaries of patient conversations and reduce the time spent on EHR documentation.

As part of Epic’s Partners and Pals program, Abridge is the first health IT vendor to join. Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic, expressed that the program aims to create new value for healthcare by fostering unique collaborations. Hutchison mentioned that Epic works closely with companies like Abridge to develop deep integration for their products and services, promoting innovation for the benefit of more patients and providers.

Emory Healthcare, an academic health system in Georgia, has recently announced an enterprise-wide agreement to make Abridge’s Epic-integrated generative AI solution available over the next three years. Alistair Erskine, MD, MBA, the chief information and digital officer at Emory, emphasized the importance of Abridge’s solution in enabling providers to focus on patients and capture their needs more effectively while reducing administrative burden. Erskine further highlighted the significance of integrating near-instant conversion of conversations to clinical notes into the Epic experience for physicians, nurses, and the entire care team.

Apart from Emory Healthcare, the University of Kansas Health System and UPMC have also implemented Abridge technology and integrated it into their Epic workflows. These collaborations highlight the growing trend in the healthcare industry towards front-end speech recognition as the go-to clinical documentation platform. According to a March 2023 KLAS research report, organizations using ambient speech recognition tools have noted significant improvements in accuracy and the ability to detect accents, making the technology comparable to transcription services in terms of precision.

The report also highlighted the convenience of using mobile phones for dictation and note review, emphasizing the variety of platform types available for speech recognition technology. However, the report authors noted that the main challenge with front-end speech recognition is its cost, with respondents mentioning additional expenses on top of an already expensive system.