The Rebirth of High-School English: Embracing AI and Teaching Reading

In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) technology like ChatGPT can write essays in seconds, the role of high-school English teachers is evolving. Previously, much of the emphasis in English classes was on teaching students to write formal, “polished” prose. However, with the rise of AI, the focus is shifting towards teaching reading as the primary skill. AI may have the ability to write essays efficiently, but it cannot replace the communal experience of being in a classroom.

English teachers are recognizing that traditional essay writing may no longer be as relevant or necessary for students in the era of AI. Instead, the goal is to foster engaged and incisive readers who can critically analyze texts. Students have shown their ability to become passionate readers, even with the presence of tools like SparkNotes and chatbots. It is disheartening when students are so focused on writing the perfect essay that they miss out on the joy of experiencing great works of literature.

The traditional approach of teaching students to write essays often leads to formulaic and repetitive writing. Students feel pressure to conform to a specific writing style instead of expressing themselves authentically. This type of writing, characterized by unnecessary fluff and repetitive ideas, is why much of writing is deemed “bad.” Even professional writers struggle with producing polished writing.

High-school English teachers are now embracing the idea that teaching students to be effective readers is of greater importance than teaching them to write essays that follow a rigid structure. By shifting the focus towards reading, teachers can empower students to engage with texts, think critically, and form their own interpretations. This new approach embraces the possibilities offered by AI technology and allows for a more dynamic and meaningful English education.

Sources:

– The source article is written by Nick Ripatrazone and was published on Wired.