Department of Energy Allocates $16M for AI Nuclear Physics Research

The Department of Energy has announced a $16 million funding allocation for 15 projects focused on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in nuclear physics research. The aim of these projects is to accelerate discoveries in the field.

The projects will cover various areas, including research on nuclear decay, optimization of accelerator beams, and detector design for the Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Electron-Ion Collider project. These initiatives will be conducted at eight national labs and 22 universities.

Timothy Hallman, the DOE’s Associate Director of Science for Nuclear Physics, emphasized the potential of AI to expedite experimental discovery in nuclear physics. He highlighted that AI can address technical challenges in simulations, control, data acquisition, and analysis faced by particle accelerator facilities and nuclear physics instrumentation.

This funding announcement is the latest in a series of investments by the Department of Energy to support important research initiatives. Earlier this month, $112 million was allocated for fusion research, while $33 million and $11.7 million were respectively designated for clean energy technology research and quantum computing research in the previous month.

By applying AI and machine learning to nuclear physics research, the Department of Energy aims to enhance the speed and efficiency of scientific breakthroughs in this field. These advancements could lead to significant advancements in our understanding of nuclear physics and its applications in various industries and sectors.