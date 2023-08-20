Preparing Generation Z and Generation Alpha for a New Reality

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into our lives requires a shift in education to prepare the children of today, Generation Z and Generation Alpha. While AI can handle knowledge-based tasks with ease, simply instructing children with direct knowledge is no longer relevant. The use of AI tools without a complete overhaul of the education system may create a generation that is efficient in using technology but easily replaceable by AI as it evolves.

Instead of focusing on consuming existing knowledge, education should encourage creation and critical thinking. For example, history classes can ask students to project into the future and explore different scenarios. Geography lessons can be replaced with learning about Earth’s recent changes and linking them to climate issues. Students can also be tasked with watching the news and expressing their thoughts and feelings through their preferred medium. AI can assist in these processes, but it should not lead them.

This shift in education aligns with the concept of the Creator Economy, which allows individuals to create value and engagement through their skills and personal traits. By encouraging students to create new content, they learn to navigate the world, find clues in the known and unknown, and cope with uncertainty. This process can equip them with coping tools and mechanisms, especially considering the alarming rates of anxiety and depression among youth.

In addition, the digital advancements have given rise to the Passion Economy, where individuals can align their passion with their profession and find fulfillment in their work. However, in the age of abundant content and complex algorithms, discovering and nurturing one’s passion has become more challenging. It is essential to help children identify their areas of interest, sources of joy, and personal strengths by consistently honing their skills of exposure and selection.

Transitioning from the current state of education to this new approach requires gradual changes. It involves building on the existing habits of youth and integrating new frameworks, work habits, research paths, and self-awareness. The upcoming school year, amid instability and technological advancements, presents an opportunity to rethink learning goals and create collaborations between stakeholders in the youth world, including governmental organizations and businesses.

This comprehensive systemic change will empower Generation Z and the Alpha Generation to fulfill their potential in a new reality influenced by AI and digital advancements. By cultivating their creativity, critical thinking, and passion, we can prepare them for a future where AI is a valuable tool but not a replacement for their unique capabilities and skills.