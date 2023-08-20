Companies Offering Lucrative Salaries for AI Experts

Recent reports may suggest that the AI “bubble” is bursting, but there are still companies willing to pay top dollar for professionals who understand the potential of artificial intelligence. According to The Wall Street Journal, major employers are offering six-figure salaries to data scientists and machine learning experts.

Netflix made waves on social media when it advertised a $900,000 per year position for its machine-learning platform. Other examples include a $398,000 AI role at dating site Hinge, a $252,000 job at Walmart, and a $437,000 position at Upwork, a jobs marketplace.

Recruiters attribute this trend to basic market economics. The demand for professionals with knowledge in AI research, machine learning, and deep learning outweighs the available supply of candidates. Companies are willing to offer competitive salaries to attract talent.

Even companies outside the tech industry, such as Jane Street, a trading firm, are willing to pay up to $300,000 for machine-learning experts. Some companies are not hiring AI specialists to code, but rather to train their employees on navigating the new AI-driven landscape.

In addition to the high salaries offered to individuals, larger companies are also willing to invest heavily in smaller AI-focused startups. This demonstrates the current market’s hunger for AI expertise.

Chris Todd, an executive at an AI-focused company, recognizes the challenges of hiring in such a competitive market. “We’re trying to hire, but it’s a smoking-hot market,” he says.

The rise in public awareness of AI advancements has coincided with the increase in salaries offered for AI know-how. Nexford University published a list earlier this year, ranking the top-paying AI jobs with the highest paying position, business development manager, earning just under $200,000.

In conclusion, the job market for AI experts is remarkably lucrative, with companies willing to pay substantial salaries and acquire startups in order to capitalize on AI’s potential.