Introducing AI in Harvard’s CS50: A Revolutionary Approach to Computer Science Education

Harvard University’s introductory computer science course, CS50: Introduction to Computer Science, is taking a revolutionary approach to education by embracing the use of artificial intelligence (AI). As the development of generative AI raises concerns about its potential misuse, CS50 is using AI to aid and enhance the learning experience for its students.

Led by Professor David Malan, the CS50 team has developed an AI specifically for the course, aiming to create an intelligent subject matter expert that can provide assistance and feedback to students at any time, replicating a one-to-one teacher to student ratio. Unlike AI platforms like ChatGPT, which automatically generate responses based on publicly available sources, CS50’s AI is designed with “pedagogical guardrails” to teach students how to write their own code.

The AI in CS50 takes the form of a virtual rubber duck, inspired by the concept of “rubber duck debugging” in programming. The virtual duck can explain lines of code, provide advice to improve code, explain error messages, and help students find bugs through questioning. The team plans to expand the AI’s capabilities to include assessing program designs, administering oral exams, and providing feedback.

One of the most impactful experiments in CS50 has been the use of a third-party tool called Ed, an online question and answer forum. The tool allows students to post questions that are relayed to CS50’s server, where the AI utilizes the OpenAI API to provide answers within the same environment. Additionally, the course has implemented clear language outlining the use of AI, allowing students to utilize CS50’s AI-based software while disallowing the use of external AI tools like ChatGPT.

CS50’s incorporation of AI aims to reclaim valuable time for teaching fellows (TFs) by providing personalized feedback and allowing them to engage more closely with students during sections and office hours. The technology is complemented by discussions about academic integrity within the curriculum, ensuring that students are aware of the expectations and purpose of the course.

While concerns about AI-generated work persist, efforts to detect AI-generated text are ongoing. Detection tools like those developed by OpenAI have faced challenges in accurately distinguishing between AI-written and human-written text. CS50 is constantly striving to strike a balance between the positive opportunities AI presents and maintaining academic integrity.

By embracing AI in the classroom, CS50 is revolutionizing computer science education and creating new possibilities for personalized learning and student engagement.