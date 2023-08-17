Weather Forecast for the Weekend

The weather forecast for the upcoming weekend is as follows:

Friday will have a high temperature of 81°F, while Saturday will see a slightly cooler high of 73°F. The temperature on Sunday is predicted to be around 72°F.

The information provided above is based on weather data collected as of Thursday, August 17th, 2023, at 7:30 PM UTC.

Please note that these temperatures are subject to change as the weekend approaches. It is always a good idea to check for updates closer to the date.

It is important to plan your outdoor activities accordingly based on the expected weather conditions. If you have any plans for the weekend, consider the forecasted temperatures to ensure you are well-prepared.

Remember to dress appropriately for the weather. If it is expected to be hot, wear light and breathable clothing. If there is a possibility of rain, carry an umbrella or wear waterproof attire.

Additionally, it is recommended to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions if you will be spending a lot of time outdoors. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses can help protect against harmful UV rays.

Keep in mind that weather forecasts are not always 100% accurate, and there may be slight variations in the actual weather conditions. Stay tuned to reliable sources for updates and enjoy your weekend!