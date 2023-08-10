Harvard Computer Science Course Embraces AI-Driven Avatar for Student Assistance

In an introductory computer science course at Harvard called “CS50: Introduction to Computer Science,” an AI-powered avatar has been developed to assist students. Despite concerns that generative artificial intelligence may be misused by students to complete assignments and write essays, the course leaders are embracing AI instead of restricting its use. They have created an AI subject matter expert that aims to provide students with help and feedback beyond normal teaching hours, intending to achieve a one-to-one teacher to student ratio.

The AI avatar in CS50 is referred to as a rubber duck, inspired by the concept of “rubber duck debugging” in programming. It encourages students to talk aloud to the rubber duck, assisting in uncovering coding errors. The goal is to enhance the learning experience and help students improve their code-writing abilities. The AI rubber duck can explain code lines, offer advice on code improvement, explain error messages, help find bugs, and even assess student programs’ design.

The CS50 team plans to endow the AI avatar with additional capabilities, such as administering oral exams to measure student understanding. The use of AI is expected to reduce the time spent by teaching fellows (TFs) providing qualitative feedback on students’ homework. By providing personalized feedback, the hope is to free up TFs’ time to work more closely with students during sections and office hours.

To ensure clear guidelines, the course introduces language outlining expectations regarding the use of AI. Students were informed that while the use of external AI tools like ChatGPT is prohibited, using CS50’s own AI-based software created specifically for the course is acceptable. This approach aims to strike a balance between the benefits of AI and maintaining academic integrity.

The inclusion of discussions on academic dishonesty in the curriculum, along with partnerships with programs like Harvard’s Embedded EthiCS, helps students understand the course expectations and purpose. The detection of work generated by AI has become increasingly challenging, as previously developed tools have demonstrated low accuracy rates.

The CS50 course is showcasing the potential positive impact of AI in education while ensuring that the technology is appropriately integrated into the learning process.