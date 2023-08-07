Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Can Improve Physical Activity, Diet, and Sleep Patterns

Researchers at the University of South Australia have conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis that reveals the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to enhance physical activity, diet, and sleep patterns. The study suggests that chatbots can motivate individuals to increase their daily step count, consume more fruits and vegetables, and improve the duration and quality of sleep.

The research found that AI chatbots led to an increase in daily steps by 735, an additional serving of fruit and vegetables per day, and an extra 45 minutes of sleep per night. Text-based chatbots were found to be more effective than speech or voice-based AI in promoting positive health outcomes. The effectiveness of chatbots was observed across different age groups, contradicting the assumption that they are beneficial only for younger, tech-savvy users.

Insufficient physical activity, poor diet, and poor sleep are significant global health issues, contributing to depression, anxiety, chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancers, and increased mortality. The findings of this study highlight the potential of AI chatbots to revolutionize healthcare delivery and support a healthier lifestyle.

The appeal of chatbots lies in their ability to generate immediate, personalized responses that prompt users to make better decisions about their everyday movement, eating habits, and sleep. The study also suggests that chatbots could help address lifestyle diseases such as obesity by providing round-the-clock support.

However, caution is needed when using chatbots due to the young nature of this research field. For now, a blended approach of chatbots and human coaching may be the most beneficial, combining the unique value of a human coach with the continuous support of a chatbot.

This study provides evidence that chatbots can effectively improve lifestyle behaviors such as physical activity, diet, and sleep. Further research is needed to explore the full potential of chatbots in healthcare and to ensure that they provide appropriate advice. Nevertheless, chatbots have the potential to contribute to a healthier society by promoting positive health outcomes and alleviating the pressure on the healthcare system.