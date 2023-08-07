Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Can Improve Physical Activity, Diet, and Sleep

Researchers at the University of South Australia have conducted the first systematic review and meta-analysis on the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots in promoting healthy behaviors. The study found that chatbots can significantly enhance physical activity, diet, and sleep patterns.

According to the findings published in npj Digital Medicine, chatbots can motivate individuals to increase their daily step count, consume more fruits and vegetables, and improve sleep duration and quality. The study showed that using chatbots led to an increase in daily steps by 735, one additional serving of fruit and vegetables per day, and an extra 45 minutes of sleep per night.

The study observed that text-based chatbots were more effective than speech or voice-based AI in promoting positive health outcomes. This challenges the assumption that chatbots are beneficial only for younger, tech-savvy users. The effectiveness of chatbots was observed across different age groups.

Insufficient physical activity, sedentary behavior, poor diet, and poor sleep are major health issues globally and are associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancers, and increased mortality.

Lead researcher Dr. Ben Singh highlights the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize healthcare delivery. He emphasizes that chatbots offer immediate, personalized responses that prompt users to make better decisions about their movement, eating habits, and sleep. Dr. Singh also notes that text-based chatbots are more conducive to positive health outcomes than speech or voice-based AI.

While caution is needed because this research field is still young, the study suggests that chatbots could supplement human coaching in promoting a healthier lifestyle. A blended approach of chatbots and human coaching may provide the most beneficial support for individuals.

The researchers believe that chatbots could help address lifestyle diseases such as obesity and alleviate pressure on the healthcare system. However, further research is needed to ensure that chatbots provide appropriate advice and interventions.