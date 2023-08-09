Exploring Elvis Presley’s Movies with an AI Chatbot

Elvis Presley is renowned for his influence on popular culture. In the realm of trends, while Elvis set the stage, newspapers tend to follow. One newspaper decided to connect Elvis with the ever-present trend of artificial intelligence (AI) through a conversation with ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot.

The conversation with the chatbot centered around Elvis movies. Although the chatbot’s responses were somewhat predictable, it did shed light on various aspects of Elvis’s filmography. Elvis starred in musicals and comedies that showcased his singing and dancing skills. While some of his movies received mixed critical reception, they were generally successful at the box office and contributed to his status as a pop culture icon.

When asked about the best Elvis movies, the chatbot acknowledged that individual preferences play a significant role in determining what is considered “the best.” However, it listed several movies that are beloved by fans and acclaimed by critics. These include “Jailhouse Rock,” “King Creole,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Blue Hawaii,” “Love Me Tender,” “G.I. Blues,” “Kid Galahad,” and the documentary “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is.”

The conversation then took a light-hearted turn, with questions about the “dumbest” Elvis movie song and potential roles Elvis could have played in other movies. The chatbot provided opinions on the subjectivity of the “dumbest” song and presented intriguing possibilities for Elvis in iconic roles such as Butch Cassidy, Cool Hand Luke, and Bonnie and Clyde.

Lastly, the chatbot addressed Elvis’s portrayal as a frogman in “Easy Come, Easy Go.” While some fans and critics may have found it difficult to envision Elvis as a serious Navy frogman, it clarified that the film wasn’t meant to be a realistic portrayal of Navy frogmen. The conversation concluded with a playful question about Elvis as Dirty Harry, highlighting that Elvis’s acting career primarily focused on musical comedies and lighter fare.

Overall, the conversation with the AI chatbot offered insights into Elvis Presley’s movies, showcasing his impact on popular culture through his diverse filmography.