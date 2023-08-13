Artificial Intelligence: Weekly Recap of Top Stories

It has been a busy week in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), with exciting developments and investments taking place. Here are the key stories:

Morgan Stanley: AI’s Secular Investment Trend

Morgan Stanley recognizes the transformative potential of AI and considers it a significant investment trend for the next decade. Contrary to speculation about an AI bubble, their analysis suggests that the performance of the AI index does not align with historical bubble peaks. While AI leaders like Nvidia Corp have experienced impressive growth, broader AI indices have seen a more modest rise.

Neuralink’s Funding Boost

Neuralink, a brain-chip company backed by Elon Musk, has secured a staggering $280 million in funding. The Series D funding round was led by Founders Fund, co-founded by Peter Thiel. This investment comes after Neuralink received FDA clearance for its brain chip trials in humans. Their vision aligns with Musk’s belief that brain chips can significantly contribute to AI development.

Generative AI Spending Surge

A study from Lucidworks reveals a significant increase in generative AI spending. Leading technology companies, including Microsoft Corporation, are driving this trend, with 93% of global companies planning to increase their AI investments in the next year. Entertainment, media, and technology sectors are at the forefront of this surge. However, the US may be lagging behind, as countries like China and India show more aggressive spending patterns.

Nvidia’s Indirect Strategy

Chipmaker Nvidia is taking an indirect approach to challenge cloud giants such as Microsoft and Amazon. By supplying AI accelerators to CoreWeave, a GPU-focused cloud service provider, Nvidia strategically positions itself in the AI market.

Buffett’s AI Bet

Warren Buffett’s investment company, Berkshire Hathaway, has dedicated a significant portion of its portfolio to AI. With almost half of the portfolio allocated to AI investments, Buffett’s move demonstrates both a strategic and cautious approach. As AI continues to shape market dynamics, the focus remains on dominant stocks that influence major indexes.

These stories highlight the growing interest and investment in AI across various sectors. The potential of AI to transform industries and drive innovation has garnered significant attention both from financial giants and tech leaders.