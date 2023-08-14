As AI continues to develop and advance, it is important to address the immediate concerns and potential harms that come with it. One major issue is the presence of bias in AI systems. It has become evident that AI can replicate and even amplify human biases found in training sets. Examples include Amazon’s AI recruiting tool, which exhibited bias against women, and risk assessment software that assigned higher risk levels to Black probationers compared to their white counterparts. Even healthcare AI has shown bias by under-referring Black patients to necessary programs.

Bias in AI is not simply a replication of human bias but rather an exacerbation of it. To address this, it is necessary to require AIs to pass bias tests before their release. Leaving bias detection solely to investigative journalists is not sufficient.

Another concern is the unfair labor practices involved in AI development. AI systems may appear to be labor-saving tools, but behind their perceived simplicity lies a significant amount of work. Large language models, like ChatGPT, rely on the scraping and training of human-generated content from various sources. The labor required for this task often comes from individuals in the global South who face poor working conditions and unstable pay.

It is crucial to recognize that the ease of using ChatGPT or similar models stems from someone else’s labor. Exploitative labor practices should be addressed and improved upon to ensure fair treatment and compensation for workers involved in AI development.

The business model behind AI development also deserves attention. The funding sources for AI projects shape the direction and purpose of AI. If AI development is driven by grants and prizes aimed at solving critical problems, it can be a powerful tool for societal benefit. However, if AI is developed within the framework of the social media business model, focused on surveillance advertising, it can lead to the creation of AI specifically designed to manipulate human behavior for profit.

The emerging concerns surrounding AI are evident in the negative impact of social media recommendation AI. These algorithms have learned to engage users by recommending increasingly extreme content, promoting conspiracy theories, and fostering polarization. This has resulted in mental health issues, shortened attention spans, and the erosion of democratic principles.

Given the amorality of AI and its potential to harm, it is crucial to approach its development with caution. Incentivizing AI that benefits humanity rather than manipulates it for profit should be a priority. The harmful effects already seen from AI serve as a reminder of the need to take action to mitigate these risks. Elizabeth Callaway, an assistant professor at the University of Utah, emphasizes the need for responsible AI development and the exploration of AI’s potential to support human flourishing.