Teachers Implement New Measures to Prevent AI Cheating

Artificial intelligence (AI) services like ChatGPT have become a popular tool for cheating among university students. In response, teachers are exploring innovative methods to prevent AI-assisted cheating while still utilizing AI for effective teaching and learning.

Some educators are considering a shift from online tests to paper tests to discourage AI cheating. They also plan to require students to show their editing history and drafts to demonstrate their thought processes. However, some teachers believe that students have always found ways to cheat and see AI as merely the latest tool.

The rise in the use of AI services has raised multiple concerns for educators. They want students to give correct answers, but also want them to understand how to arrive at those answers. One of the challenges is identifying AI-generated schoolwork, as students are sometimes wrongly accused of using AI to cheat.

To combat this issue, Timothy Main, a writing professor in Canada, plans to modify the rules for his writing course. He will ask students to express their opinions more extensively and implement stricter guidelines against using AI. College administrators have requested clearer rules from teachers, but many universities allow professors to determine their own guidelines regarding AI usage.

Some professors, like those at Michigan State University, are rephrasing test questions to outsmart AI. Instead of asking factual questions with obvious AI-generated answers, they are formulating questions that require critical thinking and analysis.

The impact of AI services on students’ study methods and information retrieval is evident. Online company Chegg Inc., which assists students with schoolwork, has been linked to numerous cheating cases. The availability of free AI services like ChatGPT has resulted in a decline in Chegg’s business. In response, some professors believe there will be a shift back to traditional paper tests to promote genuine learning.

While some students, like Nathan LeVang, a sophomore at Arizona State University, embrace the use of AI detection tools to ensure their work is original, others find themselves uncertain about what constitutes acceptable use of AI. The fear of unjust accusations of cheating has also emerged among students since the introduction of AI services like ChatGPT.

In conclusion, educators are implementing new strategies to prevent AI cheating while harnessing the benefits of AI technology in education. These measures include changes in testing formats, modified assignment requirements, and crafting questions that demand critical thinking. The goal is to maintain academic integrity while utilizing AI-driven resources effectively.