How Artificial Intelligence Can Impact Education

Artificial intelligence (AI), especially ChatGPT, has been a topic of concern for Adam Cheyer, one of the co-creators of Siri. Previously, voice assistant technologies like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant were the most commonly used AI tools for conversations. However, the rise in popularity of chatbots like ChatGPT has raised questions about the advantages and disadvantages of these new technologies in education.

According to a survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center, only 1 in 10 educators feel confident enough to teach about AI or use it in their work. To address this challenge, the National School Boards Association sought expert guidance from Cheyer in a recent webinar focused on AI in education.

Cheyer addressed four key questions from the webinar audience, which consisted of school board members, district leaders, teachers, and students.

1. How can AI enhance the learning experience for students?

Cheyer emphasized that AI can be an important tool for improving the learning experience. Personalized learning is one way to utilize AI, as it allows students to engage with topics they are genuinely interested in. For example, ChatGPT can be used to modify math word problems to align with students’ interests.

2. What AI policies and safeguards should school districts consider?

Cheyer emphasized the need for customized policies that align with the specific needs of communities, schools, and classrooms. He discouraged a complete ban on using AI tools, emphasizing the importance of preparing students for real-world AI usage. Setting acceptable use guidelines and updating policies on academic integrity are also crucial considerations. While cautioning against relying solely on anti-cheating software, Cheyer acknowledged the need to address inconsistent results from generative AI tools.

3. Will artificial intelligence replace teachers?

Cheyer firmly believes that the human element is irreplaceable in education. While AI tools can augment teaching, teachers play a critical role in addressing the limitations and potential biases of AI systems. Teachers help students develop the necessary critical thinking skills to evaluate the information provided by tools like ChatGPT.

4. How can schools ensure that AI doesn’t widen equitable gaps?

Cheyer highlighted the importance of ensuring equal access to the internet as it serves as an invaluable resource for learning. While the free version of ChatGPT is accessible to those with internet access, the underlying technology can be costly. Policymakers need to ensure free access to at least a basic version of AI technology to avoid widening existing equity gaps.

In conclusion, AI, particularly ChatGPT, has the potential to enhance the learning experience, but it should be utilized with careful consideration of policies, safeguards, and equity implications. Teachers remain indispensable in guiding students and addressing the limitations of AI technologies.