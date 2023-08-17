Teachers Concerned About Increased Use of Artificial Intelligence for Plagiarism

Teachers are concerned about the rise of plagiarism among students due to the increasing availability of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Chat GPT. This technology allows students to easily access answers or even whole essays by simply typing in a question. However, some students have admitted to using these tools to help them with their homework, citing their struggles in school. Despite its potential benefits, these students also acknowledged that the AI tool may provide inaccurate information, prompting them to fact-check the results.

In order to validate these concerns, Channel 3 conducted a test using Chat GPT. Questions about Waterbury, such as the identity of the mayor and the names of high schools, were posed to the AI program. It was discovered that some of the information provided by the tool was inaccurate, raising doubts about its reliability.

Surprisingly, Waterbury Public Schools officials do not view Chat GPT as purely a cheating tool. They acknowledge that some students may attempt to misuse it, but also see potential educational benefits. The district’s supervisor of technology has been training teachers and students to utilize AI as a resource rather than an adversary.

As the use of AI continues to grow, teachers are concerned about the impact it may have on academic integrity. While it offers convenience and accessibility, the potential for plagiarism and the dissemination of incorrect information remain valid concerns. Finding a balance between utilizing AI as a legitimate educational tool and preventing misuse will be an ongoing challenge for educators.