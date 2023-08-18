Education Nonprofits Offer Free ‘AI 101’ Training Videos

As the 2023-2024 academic year starts, a collaboration of ed-tech nonprofits has introduced a free crash course to educate educators on the fundamentals of AI. This crash course aims to provide a clear understanding of how AI works, its potential impact on the field of education, and guidelines for responsible usage.

The partnership between these education nonprofits is an initiative to equip educators with the necessary knowledge and skills to leverage AI technology effectively in the classroom. By offering free ‘AI 101’ training videos, they aim to democratize access to AI education and bridge the gap between AI experts and educators.

The training videos cover various topics related to AI, including its basic concepts and functions, real-world applications in education, and ethical considerations when using AI tools. The course aims to empower educators to integrate AI technology into their teaching practices and enhance student learning experiences.

The availability of these free training videos ensures that educators have access to valuable resources that demystify AI and make it more accessible. The course is designed to be self-paced, allowing educators to learn at their own convenience and explore AI applications that align with their specific teaching contexts.

By equipping educators with a foundational understanding of AI, this initiative aims to promote the effective integration of AI technology in the education sector. It not only benefits educators by expanding their technological skills but also empowers them to prepare students for the AI-driven future.

Overall, the collaboration between these education nonprofits addresses the growing need for AI literacy in the education field. By providing free ‘AI 101’ training videos, they offer educators the opportunity to develop a strong foundation in AI knowledge and explore its potential applications in education.