Shape of AI

Ed Sheeran recently expressed his reservations about artificial intelligence (AI), stating that he finds it strange and would rather it not exist. In an interview with Audacy Live, the singer discussed his concerns about the prevalence of AI despite decades of warning in Hollywood movies against its dangers.

Sheeran questioned the necessity of AI and raised concerns about its impact on employment. He argued that if robots take over human jobs, it would leave many people unemployed and undermine the purpose of a functioning society.

Although Sheeran holds a skeptical view of AI, others in the music industry have embraced its potential. AI-generated music has gained popularity in recent months, with TikTok videos showcasing AI covers of songs. Artists like Grimes have even encouraged people to use her voice to create music through AI technology.

Evan Bogart, a Grammy-winning songwriter known for his work on “Halo,” shared his interest in collaborating with AI. He believes that AI could introduce new writing styles and expand creative possibilities for music creators who are open to embracing it.

While Sheeran finds AI weird, Bogart and others are optimistic about its potential positive impact on the music industry. As AI continues to evolve and shape various aspects of society, it remains a topic of debate, with different perspectives on its benefits and drawbacks.