Ed Sheeran Expresses Concerns About Artificial Intelligence

Ed Sheeran recently shared his thoughts on the increasing prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) in mainstream media, music, and everyday life. During an interview with Audacy Live before his private show at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, Sheeran expressed his confusion about AI, highlighting that Hollywood movies have consistently warned against its dangers for the past 60 years.

Sheeran questioned the need for AI and its potential negative impact on human employment. He emphasized that if AI takes jobs away from human beings, it could have detrimental effects on society since work is an integral part of our lives. He found the concept of AI a bit unsettling.

The music industry has also been affected by AI, particularly on social media platforms where soundalike tracks, such as “Fake Drake,” have gained popularity. Companies within the entertainment sphere are actively searching for ways to protect their artists, copyrights, and revenue streams from the growing influence of AI.

It is important to consider the warnings from Hollywood and the potential consequences of widespread adoption of AI. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial to strike a balance between the benefits of automation and the preservation of human jobs and societal well-being.

You can watch the full interview with Ed Sheeran below to hear his thoughts on AI:

[Link to the full interview]