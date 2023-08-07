Ed Sheeran Discusses AI and His Unique Approach to Releasing Music

Ed Sheeran recently shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) and his unconventional approach to releasing music in a new interview with Audacy. The musician expressed his concerns about the rise of AI and its impact on human employment.

Sheeran mentioned that he plans to have an interesting rollout for his next project, opting for a non-traditional approach rather than following the norms of the music industry. He acknowledged the ever-changing nature of the industry and voiced his desire to do things differently. Sheeran is determined to release something that hasn’t been done before.

Transitioning to the topic of AI, Sheeran expressed his confusion about society’s increasing reliance on it. He referred to Hollywood movies that depict AI as a potential threat and questioned why people are embracing it despite the cautionary tales. He emphasized his concern about AI taking away jobs from human beings, which would ultimately result in high unemployment rates. Sheeran finds the concept of AI to be peculiar but did mention ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, as an exception.

While his opinions on AI may differ from other musicians who are more supportive or intrigued by its possibilities, Sheeran’s perspective sheds light on the varying attitudes towards this technology within the music industry.

Ed Sheeran’s unique approach to music and his reflection on the rise of AI demonstrate his independent thinking and willingness to challenge industry norms. His comments add to the ongoing discussion surrounding the impacts of AI in various sectors, including the music industry.

