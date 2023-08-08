CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Ed Sheeran Shares Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence in Music

Aug 8, 2023
Ed Sheeran recently expressed his views on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music, describing the technology as “weird”. During an interview with Audacy at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, the singer-songwriter discussed the growing popularity of music-oriented AI projects on social media.

Sheeran questioned the fascination with AI, noting that Hollywood movies have warned against its use for the past 60 years. He raised concerns about AI taking jobs away from humans and the potential impact on society if everything is automated. Despite his reservations, he mentioned being intrigued by ChatGPT, an AI language model.

Interestingly, Sheeran shared that he owns the teddy bear prop from Steven Spielberg’s film “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” and connected it to the film’s underlying message about the dangers of technology.

Various artists have also weighed in on the topic of AI-generated music. Paul McCartney used AI to create a “final” song by The Beatles, while Nick Cave criticized AI platforms and called them a mockery of humanity. Other artists such as Noel Gallagher, Sting, and Grimes have provided their perspectives on the use of AI in music.

Damon Albarn of Blur expressed his skepticism towards music produced by AI, emphasizing the need for better drugs if AIs become the future of music. In response to the rise of AI-generated music, the Recording Academy introduced a new rule that disqualifies such music from being eligible for a Grammy award.

Currently, Ed Sheeran is touring North America as part of his “Mathematics” world tour.

