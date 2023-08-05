AI Chatbot “Ed” to Serve as Student Advisor in Los Angeles Unified

Los Angeles Unified School District has announced the introduction of an AI chatbot named “Ed” as a student advisor. Superintendent Alberto Carvahol made the announcement during his back-to-school speech at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event was designed to generate positive publicity for the district and featured high-volume music, fast-paced videos, and flashy presentations.

Carvahol emphasized his commitment to achieving full academic recovery from the pandemic within two years. He also discussed initiatives to improve bus transportation for students, provide healthier food options in cafeterias, and enhance technology to reduce time spent on standardized testing. He took the opportunity to condemn Republican officials in Texas and Florida, highlighting Los Angeles Unified’s commitment to inclusivity and creating safe spaces for all students.

The AI chatbot, “Ed,” will be part of an interface for an Individual Acceleration Plan, modeled after the existing Individualized Educational Program (IEP) for students with disabilities. The chatbot will provide real-time updates to parents about their child’s grades, test results, and attendance, empowering parents to monitor and support their child’s progress.

Initially, the chatbot technology will be available at the 100 schools in the district that are considered to be most in need of improvement or special services. The district has invested $4 million in the initiative, with expected donor or grant funding potentially reducing the cost by half. Carvahol expressed optimism about the app’s potential to be marketed elsewhere in partnership with Los Angeles Unified.

In addition to the chatbot announcement, Carvahol’s speech included performances from students and showcased the district’s performing arts talent. The superintendent energetically delivered an hour-long speech, mixing in jokes and personal anecdotes. He also pledged a return to preparing food at individual school cafeterias rather than relying on central kitchen products and announced plans to employ food trucks for special occasions.

Carvahol’s commitment to full pandemic recovery and his focus on innovative initiatives demonstrate his dedication to improving the education system in Los Angeles Unified. The introduction of an AI chatbot like “Ed” has the potential to provide valuable information and support to parents, enhancing the educational experience for students across the district.