Newegg Uses AI to Summarize Customer Reviews

Newegg, a prominent American online retailer, has announced that it is now using ChatGPT, an AI language model, to create summaries of customer reviews. These AI-generated summaries, known as Review Bytes, are displayed on product pages and highlight the pros and cons of each product.

This integration of AI technology in ecommerce is an innovative and smart move that has the potential to increase sales for the company. The inclusion of pros and cons is particularly clever, especially given the recent Google reviews update. It is likely that other ecommerce brands will follow suit and provide similar experiences, as these customer-centric features also contribute to improved SEO.

The Review Bytes are designed to assist shoppers in quickly understanding key aspects of products without having to read through lengthy reviews. By clicking on a Review Byte, users can generate a search keyword that pulls up full reviews containing mentions of specific pros or cons.

In addition to the Review Bytes, Newegg includes a section called SummaryAI. This AI-generated summary is described as a comprehensive paragraph that provides further insights by elaborating on key points from multiple customers’ opinions.

The Review Bytes for a pair of Sony headphones, for example, include phrases such as “Exceptional sound,” “Good Battery Life,” and “Amazing Active Noise Canceling.” The SummaryAI section offers a comprehensive summary of the product based on these reviews, touching on aspects like sound quality, battery life, noise canceling, comfort, touch controls, and connectivity.

These summaries are only visible on Newegg’s desktop website once a product has received a minimum number of reviews. However, the company has not disclosed the specific minimum number, noting that it may change based on customer feedback and usage.

It is worth mentioning that Amazon has also been testing AI-generated summaries for product reviews, but the feature has not been officially launched.

Overall, Newegg’s use of AI to summarize customer reviews is a promising development in ecommerce that streamlines the shopping experience and provides valuable insights to potential buyers.