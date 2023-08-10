CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Newegg Uses AI to Summarize Customer Reviews

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
Newegg Uses AI to Summarize Customer Reviews

Newegg, a prominent American online retailer, has announced that it is now using ChatGPT, an AI language model, to create summaries of customer reviews. These AI-generated summaries, known as Review Bytes, are displayed on product pages and highlight the pros and cons of each product.

This integration of AI technology in ecommerce is an innovative and smart move that has the potential to increase sales for the company. The inclusion of pros and cons is particularly clever, especially given the recent Google reviews update. It is likely that other ecommerce brands will follow suit and provide similar experiences, as these customer-centric features also contribute to improved SEO.

The Review Bytes are designed to assist shoppers in quickly understanding key aspects of products without having to read through lengthy reviews. By clicking on a Review Byte, users can generate a search keyword that pulls up full reviews containing mentions of specific pros or cons.

In addition to the Review Bytes, Newegg includes a section called SummaryAI. This AI-generated summary is described as a comprehensive paragraph that provides further insights by elaborating on key points from multiple customers’ opinions.

The Review Bytes for a pair of Sony headphones, for example, include phrases such as “Exceptional sound,” “Good Battery Life,” and “Amazing Active Noise Canceling.” The SummaryAI section offers a comprehensive summary of the product based on these reviews, touching on aspects like sound quality, battery life, noise canceling, comfort, touch controls, and connectivity.

These summaries are only visible on Newegg’s desktop website once a product has received a minimum number of reviews. However, the company has not disclosed the specific minimum number, noting that it may change based on customer feedback and usage.

It is worth mentioning that Amazon has also been testing AI-generated summaries for product reviews, but the feature has not been officially launched.

Overall, Newegg’s use of AI to summarize customer reviews is a promising development in ecommerce that streamlines the shopping experience and provides valuable insights to potential buyers.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

New Zealand Supermarket App Generates Unusual Meal Recommendations

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Chinese Internet Giants Order $5 Billion Worth of Nvidia Chips for AI Systems

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Zoom Faces Backlash Over Data Privacy Concerns

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of Security Appliances in Global Business Strategy

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments
Science

The Presence of a Great White Shark off the Coast of Cape Cod in 2022

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of Integrated Passive Devices in North American Internet Infrastructure

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Moves End Call Button in iPhone’s Software Update

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments