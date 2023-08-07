Discover Otherworld: A New Immersive Art Experience in Philadelphia

In a room filled with vibrant light projections, sound, and electronic monitors, a cube-like structure enveloped in an organic fungus catches the attention of visitors. Meet ATAM, an artificial intelligence circuitry network that may hold the key to an immersive, futuristic world at Otherworld, a unique attraction opening this weekend in Northeast Philadelphia.

Otherworld creator, Jordan Renda, likens ATAM to the HAL 9000 supercomputer from “2001: A Space Odyssey.” According to Renda, entering Otherworld means becoming a subscriber to a techno-utopian community led by this enigmatic entity.

Spanning over 50 distinct spaces within a 40,000-square-foot warehouse, Otherworld immerses visitors in a dizzying array of scenes. The experience, contributed to by hundreds of artists and engineers, resembles a psychedelic Disneyland, with its complex narrative that sometimes blurs and defies conventions.

Among the captivating scenes are a giant mutant fish, where visitors can venture through its enlarged intestines to reach the next space. In another room, guests find themselves in a Renaissance-inspired funeral setting, donning menacing white masks. Other highlights include a mesmerizing zoo of dioramas showcasing alien insects like the Phydra and the Cosmeauz Moth, known as a “psychically-inclined creature” that perpetually moves with grace.

The immersive experience at Otherworld extends beyond visual marvels. In a room featuring a poster for mayoral candidate Mayor Kartono, visitors are encouraged to sing their way through the vetting process. With surprises at every turn, Otherworld captivates and challenges the senses, pushing the boundaries of traditional art exhibits.

As the doors of Otherworld open, it beckons adventurers seeking a journey into a fusion of art, technology, and imagination.