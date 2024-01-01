Discover the Celestial Delights of This Week: January 1-7, 2024

Get ready for an exciting week of stargazing and astronomy as we kick off the new year. The Quadrantid meteor shower takes center stage, offering a dazzling display of “shooting stars.” To enhance your viewing experience, the Last Quarter Moon will create a backdrop of dark skies. However, keep in mind that clear skies can be elusive. On a different note, this week also marks a significant event for Earth – Perihelion Day.

Tuesday, January 2: Earth at Perihelion—A ‘Super Sun?’

As our planet orbits the sun, its path is not a perfect circle. Today, we reach “Perihelion Day,” the closest point to the sun for the entire year. The term “Perihelion” combines the Greek words “peri” meaning near and “helios” representing the sun. At a distance of 91.4 million miles (147,100,632 km), Earth stands closest to the sun today. For comparison, on July 5, during aphelion, Earth will be 94.5 million miles (152,099,968 km) far away. This elliptical orbit will make the sun appear slightly larger, somewhat resembling a “supermoon.” Use your solar eclipse glasses to observe the sun today, preparing for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.

Wednesday-Thursday, January 3-4: Quadrantid Meteor Shower

Although the Quadrantid meteor shower may not be as famous as others, it shouldn’t be overlooked. Known for producing approximately 120 shooting stars per hour at its peak, this meteor shower originates from the asteroid or possibly a “rock comet” called 2003 EH1. The Quadrantids offer a special treat with their bright fireball meteors, which can appear anywhere in the sky. While their radiant point is close to the handle of the Big Dipper (Quadrans Muralis), they can be seen across different constellations. This elusive constellation was once recognized but was later removed from the official list by the International Astronomical Union. Situated between Bootes and Draco, near the end of the Big Dipper’s handle, Quadrantid meteor shower is a must-observe phenomenon.

Remember to consult online planetariums for precise information tailored to your location, such as Stellarium or The Sky Live. Check the times for planet-rise/set, sunrise/set, and moonrise/set to plan your stargazing adventures accordingly.

Wishing you clear skies and unforgettable encounters with the wonders of the night sky!

