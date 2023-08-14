Polen Capital Releases Q2 2023 Investor Letter for Polen Global SMID Company Growth Strategy

Polen Capital, an investment management company, has released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter for the “Polen Global SMID Company Growth Strategy.” The portfolio experienced a return of -0.15% gross and -0.26% net of fees in the second quarter, underperforming the 3.34% return of the MSCI ACWI SMID Capitalization Index. The negative stock selection was a contributing factor to the underperformance.

The letter acknowledged that interest rates and uncertainty about global economic growth direction continued to have a negative impact. However, companies exposed to generative AI technology were bolstered by the enthusiasm surrounding AI advancement.

One of the highlighted stocks in the investor letter was Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Dynatrace develops a software intelligence platform for enterprise cloud. As of August 11, 2023, Dynatrace’s stock closed at $45.93 per share, with a one-month return of -16.46%. Over the last 52 weeks, its shares gained 7.21% in value. The company has a market capitalization of $13.465 billion.

The investor letter expressed enthusiasm for Dynatrace’s short, medium, and long-term fundamentals, but also mentioned that the portfolio reduced its position as valuations increased.

Dynatrace, Inc. is not included in the list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. However, 40 hedge fund portfolios held Dynatrace, Inc. at the end of the first quarter, compared to 37 in the previous quarter.

For more insights and investor letters from hedge funds and leading investors, readers are directed to the hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page.

Note: This article is originally published at Insider Monkey and does not disclose any specific sources.