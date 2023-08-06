Dungeons & Dragons Franchise Bans Use of AI Art

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) franchise has announced that it will no longer allow artists to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create artwork for its game. The franchise, owned by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, stated that D&D art is meant to be fanciful and AI-generated art often shows glitches that do not align with the game’s aesthetic.

The controversy arose when fans noticed an ax-wielding giant in upcoming commissioned artwork that appeared to be created using AI. D&D Beyond, an online tool and content provider for the franchise, stated that it had worked with the illustrator responsible for nearly a decade without knowledge of their use of AI.

In response to the situation, D&D Beyond stated on social media that the artist will no longer use AI for D&D work in the future. The franchise is also revising its process and updating artist guidelines to explicitly state that AI art generation is not permitted for D&D artwork.

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have not provided further comments regarding the matter. Hasbro acquired D&D Beyond for $146.3 million last year and has owned Wizards of the Coast for over two decades.

The specific AI-generated art in question is featured in the upcoming hardcover book “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which is a collection of monster descriptions and lore. This book, available in both digital and physical formats, is due to be released on August 15, with a price of $59.95.

The use of AI tools in creative work has raised copyright and labor concerns in various industries. This has led to actions such as the Hollywood strike and lawsuits from visual artists against AI companies. Hasbro’s rival, Mattel, has experimented with AI-generated images to generate ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars, although they have not confirmed if it extended beyond an experiment.