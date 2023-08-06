Wizards of the Coast Addresses Use of AI in Dungeons & Dragons Artwork

Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of the popular Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) role-playing game, recently acknowledged that one of its hired artists had used artificial intelligence (AI) in creating imagery for an upcoming book. In response, the company stated that updated guidelines will be implemented moving forward.

The artist in question, Ilya Shkipin, had utilized AI technology to develop illustrations for the forthcoming D&D sourcebook, “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants!” Shkipin, who holds a BFA in Illustration from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, had previously collaborated with Wizards of the Coast.

Wizards of the Coast expressed that they were unaware of the artist’s use of AI. Despite this, they have reached an understanding with Shkipin and have clarified that AI art generation is not to be used in the creation of D&D artwork. The tabletop-gaming giant’s stance on the matter raises questions about the role of AI in artists’ toolboxes and its impact culturally and commercially.

Shkipin defended his use of AI technology, stating that it was employed to enhance certain details and edit already painted elements, rather than generating artwork from scratch. He included images to demonstrate the marginal role played by AI. However, he later stated that the illustrations in question will be reworked and deleted a tweet discussing the issue.

The use of AI in artistic creations, such as AI-generated artwork, has been met with controversy and concerns about plagiarism and copyright infringement. Artists have faced criticism for emulating the styles of others using AI models. Greg Rutkowski, known for his iconic D&D art, has been vocal about his opposition to AI art.

Within the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), generative art has gained popularity, with some pieces selling for millions of dollars. However, Wizards of the Coast has ruled out NFT technology in the past, despite its parent company, Hasbro, offering NFTs.

This incident regarding the use of AI in D&D artwork comes after previous controversies surrounding changes to a D&D-related game license and the banning of NFTs. Wizards of the Coast eventually scrapped the changes and adopted a creative commons license for its intellectual property.

As the use of AI in artwork continues to evolve and raise questions, Wizards of the Coast’s response serves as a point of ongoing discussion on the intersection of technology and artistic creation.