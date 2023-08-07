Dungeons & Dragons Franchise Bans AI-Generated Artwork

An illustrator who has collaborated with Dungeons & Dragons for nearly a decade recently used artificial intelligence (AI) to create commissioned artwork, sparking a response from fans. As a result, the franchise has announced that artists will no longer be allowed to use AI technology to draw its characters and scenery.

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is known for its fanciful art style, but some fans noticed glitches in the AI-generated artwork, such as distorted body parts. This led to criticism on social media, with fans questioning the authenticity of the art.

Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, a company that produces online tools and companion content for the franchise, stated that it was unaware until Saturday that one of its illustrators had utilized AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, managed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, has since addressed the issue and is clarifying its guidelines.

The official account of D&D Beyond on X, formerly Twitter, announced that the artist in question will no longer use AI for future projects. The company is updating its artist guidelines to explicitly prohibit the use of AI art generation in the development process of D&D artwork.

AI-generated art often exhibits recognizable glitches, such as distorted limbs, which caught the attention of skeptical D&D fans. Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have not provided further comments on the matter.

The AI-generated artwork that sparked controversy is featured in an upcoming hardcover book entitled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.” The book, available both digitally and physically, is priced at $59.95 and is set to be released on August 15.

The use of AI tools in creative work has raised concerns about copyright and labor issues in various industries. This has led to discussions around worker strikes in Hollywood, revisions to the Grammy Awards protocols by the Recording Academy, and legal action by visual artists against AI companies that use their work without consent to create image-generating tools.

While AI continues to make advancements in the field of art, the D&D franchise has taken a stance against its use, prioritizing the traditional art creation process for its iconic characters and scenery.