Dungeons & Dragons Franchise Bans AI-Generated Artwork

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) franchise has announced that it will no longer allow artists to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to draw its characters and scenery. This decision comes in response to the noticeable glitches and distorted body parts often found in AI-generated artwork. Fans of the franchise took to social media to express their concerns about the quality of the art.

D&D Beyond, an online tools and content creator for the franchise, revealed that they were unaware of an illustrator using AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book. The artist in question has been working with D&D for almost a decade. However, upon discovering the use of AI, the franchise has spoken to the artist and is revising its rules.

D&D art is known for being fanciful, but some fans found certain pieces, such as an ax-wielding giant, to be too strange and wondered if they were human-made. In response to the controversy, D&D Beyond stated that the artist will no longer use AI for Wizards’ work and that they are updating their guidelines to make it clear that AI art generation is not allowed in the creation process.

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of D&D, have not provided further comments regarding this decision. Hasbro acquired D&D Beyond for $146.3 million last year and has owned Wizards of the Coast for over two decades.

The specific AI-generated artwork that sparked the controversy is in a forthcoming hardcover book titled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.” The book, available in digital and physical formats, is set to be released on August 15th with a price tag of $59.95.

The use of AI tools in creative work has raised concerns over copyright and labor issues in various industries. The entertainment industry, for example, has experienced a strike, and the Recording Academy has revised its Grammy Awards protocols in response. Some visual artists have even filed lawsuits against AI companies for using their work without permission.

While AI technology can be beneficial, its limitations and potential implications in the creative field are still being explored. D&D’s decision serves as a reminder that human expertise and the artistic process are essential elements in creating quality artwork for beloved franchises.