Dungeons & Dragons Franchise Stops AI-Generated Art in Response to Fan Backlash

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) franchise has made a decision to prohibit artists from using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create artwork for its characters and scenery. D&D’s art is known for its fanciful and imaginative nature, but a recent piece featuring an ax-wielding giant raised concerns among fans on social media, leading to questions about whether AI was involved in its creation.

D&D Beyond, a subsidiary of Hasbro that provides online tools and companion content for the franchise, stated that it was unaware of the use of AI by an illustrator it had collaborated with for nearly a decade. The artist had used AI to produce commissioned artwork for an upcoming book. Following this revelation, D&D Beyond clarified its rules and had discussions with the artist in question.

The franchise has decided that the artist will no longer use AI for any future work related to Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro subsidiary that runs D&D. D&D Beyond announced on their social media account that they are revising their process and updating their artist guidelines to explicitly state that the use of AI art generation is prohibited in the creation of D&D artwork.

Fans of D&D had noticed telltale glitches in the AI-generated art, such as distorted limbs, which raised skepticism and prompted further scrutiny.

Neither Hasbro nor Wizards of the Coast have provided additional comments on the matter. Hasbro acquired D&D Beyond for $146.3 million in 2020 and has owned Wizards of the Coast for over 20 years.

The problematic art in question is featured in an upcoming hardcover book titled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which includes monster descriptions and lore. The book is available for purchase on the D&D website for $59.95.

The use of AI tools in creative work has sparked debates surrounding copyright and labor concerns in various industries. It even contributed to the Hollywood strike and prompted the Recording Academy to revise its Grammy Awards protocols. Some visual artists have also filed lawsuits against AI companies for using their work without permission to build image-generating tools accessible to anyone.

While D&D considers its stance on AI in artwork, rival company Mattel has experimented with AI-generated images to generate ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars, though it remains unclear if this will be adopted beyond an experimental stage.