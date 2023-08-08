Dropzone AI raises $3.5M to automate security alert investigations

Dropzone AI, a startup focused on automating the tedious work of investigating security alerts, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Decibel Partners, with participation from Pioneer Square Ventures Fund and notable angel investors. Dropzone AI has also announced the availability of its autonomous AI security agent, which uses large language models (LLMs) to mimic the thought processes of expert security analysts. The agent can process and investigate security alerts from various sources, providing detailed reports and recommendations for human analysts.

Edward Wu, the founder and CEO of Dropzone AI, explained that the company’s solution helps security teams cope with the increasing volume and complexity of cyberattacks. The AI agent does not rely on pre-programmed playbooks, but uses LLMs to reason and investigate alerts autonomously. This approach allows the system to begin functioning without a large amount of pre-existing data, saving time and resources.

Dropzone AI’s leading product is an autonomous alert investigation system that can conduct end-to-end investigations and generate comprehensive reports. It also offers a chatbot capability to handle ad hoc investigations and questions. Wu emphasized that the system is designed to be autonomous and intelligent, reducing the need for human analysts to provide instructions.

The company is still in the early stages of development and is actively working with design partners to improve its technology. Dropzone AI will have an online demo on its website and will be attending the Black Hat USA 2023 cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas.

By automating security alert investigations, Dropzone AI aims to assist security teams in managing the increasing number and complexity of cyber threats. The company’s technology provides oversight and transparency, aiding human analysts in their work and producing detailed investigation reports. With the seed funding and ongoing development, Dropzone AI is poised to make a significant impact in the field of cybersecurity.