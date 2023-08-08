Dropzone AI Raises $3.5M in Seed Funding to Automate Security Alert Investigations

Dropzone AI, a startup focused on automating security alert investigations, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Decibel Partners, a venture capital firm specializing in enterprise software companies. The company has also announced the availability of its autonomous AI security agent, a software product that uses large language models (LLMs) to mimic the techniques and thought processes of expert security analysts.

According to Dropzone AI CEO Edward Wu, cybersecurity teams are struggling to keep up with the increasing volume and complexity of cyberattacks. The company’s AI agent offers a solution by processing and investigating security alerts from various sources, producing detailed reports and recommendations for human analysts. Wu highlights that the system does not rely on pre-programmed playbooks but instead uses LLMs to reason and investigate alerts autonomously. This approach eliminates the need for vast amounts of existing security data and allows the technology to be implemented more quickly and efficiently.

Dropzone AI’s leading product is an autonomous alert investigation system that conducts end-to-end investigations and generates comprehensive reports. The company also offers a secondary chatbot capability for ad hoc investigations and information retrieval. Wu emphasizes that the system is designed to operate autonomously, without constant input from human analysts. Instead, the AI agent provides assistance and transparency to analysts, producing detailed investigation reports that show the chain of evidence and reasoning behind conclusions.

Dropzone AI is still in the early stages of development and is actively working with design partners to improve its technology. The company plans to have an online demo available on its website and will be attending the Black Hat USA 2023 cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. The seed funding round included participation from notable investors in the cybersecurity industry, such as Oliver Friedrichs of Pangea Security, Jon Oberheide of Duo Security, and Jesse Rothstein of ExtraHop.