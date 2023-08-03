Main Threats to the UK Identified in Government Risk Assessment

Artificial intelligence, drone attacks on critical infrastructure, and the prospect of future disruption to energy supplies from a hostile Russian regime are among the main threats to the UK, according to a government risk assessment. The Cabinet Office’s national risk register, published on Thursday, listed a total of 89 threats, several of which were being acknowledged publicly for the first time.

One newly listed threat is Russia’s potential impact on gas supplies to western Europe, following its invasion of Ukraine last year. Another previously unlisted risk is the vulnerability of undersea telecommunications cables and the damage an attack on them could cause. The government’s decision to disclose information on these risks reflects a broader shift towards transparency and a more open approach to sharing intelligence on cyber attacks, with the aim of strengthening the UK’s resilience.

The risk register categorizes threats as either chronic or acute. Chronic threats include artificial intelligence, climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and serious organized crime. Acute threats are grouped into nine themes: terrorism, cyber attacks, state threats, geographic and diplomatic issues, accidents and system failures, natural and environmental hazards, human, animal, and plant health, societal challenges, and conflict and stability.

A worst-case scenario is outlined for each threat, along with a rating for both impact and likelihood. The most severe threats are classified as having a “catastrophic” impact, such as a future pandemic, large-scale chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks, or the failure of UK electricity transmission. Risks such as a civil nuclear accident or radiation released from a nuclear site abroad are also categorized as having a “catastrophic” impact but are considered highly unlikely.

Other threats, including terrorist attacks in public spaces, technological failures in critical financial infrastructure, and attacks on allies requiring international assistance, are classified as “moderate” risks with a higher likelihood of occurrence. A malicious drone attack on transportation or critical operations is also considered a threat of “moderate” impact but with a relatively low chance of happening. “Significant” risks, within the category of “conventional attacks on infrastructure,” include disruption of Russian gas supplies to Europe and a total loss of transatlantic telecom cables, with a moderate likelihood rating.