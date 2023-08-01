DoubleVerify to Acquire Scibids Technology SAS in $125 Million Deal

DoubleVerify (DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, has announced its agreement to acquire Scibids Technology SAS, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization. The cash and stock transaction is valued at $125 million, with potential additional consideration based on performance metrics.

The acquisition expands DV’s product leadership in real-time campaign optimizations by combining its trusted media quality and performance data with Scibids’ AI technology and real-time optimization algorithms. This joint offering allows DV to span the entire media transaction process, from activation to measurement, providing real-time campaign optimization without relying on third-party cookies.

Scibids specializes in building AI systems that automate and optimize programmatic buying of digital ad campaigns. By leveraging data feeds, first-party data, and measurement data, Scibids’ AI generates custom bidding algorithms aligned with the advertiser’s key performance indicators (KPIs) and desired outcomes. The company serves major holding companies, independent agencies, and global brands.

Through this acquisition, DV aims to enhance campaign outcomes and return on investment for advertisers. It will ensure continuous optimization by integrating DV’s impression-level media quality and performance data with Scibids’ AI technology. The acquisition also streamlines manual efforts by enabling automated bidding on leading demand-side platforms including Google’s DV360, The Trade Desk, and Xandr.

DV recently announced an exclusive commercial partnership with Scibids and launched the DV Algorithmic Optimizer, a solution that enhances attention metrics with customizable AI. The acquisition will further expand DV’s ability to deliver real-time campaign optimizations using its comprehensive media quality and performance data.

With over a decade of experience in building digital transparency and trust, DV is committed to protecting brand reputation and powering media performance. The combination with Scibids allows DV to deliver trusted data and AI technology to maximize digital investments across environments, formats, and devices.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Additional details will be discussed when DV reports its second-quarter results. Scibids was advised by LUMA Partners.

For more information about DoubleVerify, visit www.doubleverify.com. Learn more about Scibids at their website.