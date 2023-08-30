Google Introduces A.I. Tool to Summarize and Transcribe Meetings

In an effort to enhance productivity and streamline work processes, Google has released its new A.I. tool called Duet. This tool is designed to assist users in writing and organizing documents, emails, and spreadsheets in Google Docs, Gmail, and Sheets. One of the key features of Duet is its capability to automatically summarize and transcribe Google Meet conference calls.

By providing a recap of the meeting, the tool aims to help latecomers catch up and assist those who were unable to attend the meeting. Google also plans to add an “attend for me” feature in the future, where Duet A.I. can represent employees, ensuring that messages are delivered and providing recaps of the meeting.

Addressing privacy concerns, Google emphasizes that interactions with Duet A.I. are private and adheres to responsible innovation principles. Data collected from the tool’s use will not be utilized for A.I. training without permission.

While A.I. technology has made significant progress, challenges still exist, particularly with accurate caption generation, especially when accents are involved. Nonetheless, Google aims to make translated captions available for 18 languages and automatically detect the spoken language.

The development of A.I. tools for conference calls aligns with a broader trend of leveraging A.I. to handle administrative tasks, allowing employees to focus on more strategic responsibilities. Microsoft, for example, released CoPilot, an A.I. assistant that can summarize meetings and emails.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a reevaluation of the value of meetings, with companies realizing the extent of time and money spent on unproductive meetings. Microsoft’s study found that users spent around two days a week on meetings and emailing. A survey conducted by Otter.ai and Dr. Steven Rogelberg revealed that companies wasted $25,000 per worker on unnecessary meetings. Consequently, businesses are seeking ways to enhance productivity and reduce wasted resources.

By promoting efficiency and productivity, companies can unlock significant cost savings. If only 10% of Microsoft users adopt the CoPilot tool, it could result in an additional $14 billion in revenue within the first year of implementation.

However, Google emphasizes that its new A.I. tool is not meant to replace humans but rather assist them in collaboration. The company acknowledges the continued importance of human involvement in meetings and regards Duet A.I. as a supportive technology.

