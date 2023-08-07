Regulating AI: Protecting Against Risks and Dangers

In April, lawyers for Avianca airline discovered that a passenger had filed a lawsuit with fabricated cases. The passenger, Robert Mata, claimed to have been injured by a serving cart on a flight, but the cited cases did not exist. It was later revealed that a chatbot called ChatGPT had generated the false information. This incident is just one example of generative AI spreading falsehoods, highlighting the need for accountability and oversight of AI products.

The Biden administration recently announced that seven leading tech companies in AI development have committed to ensuring the safety, security, and trustworthiness of their products. Companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta have pledged to subject their products to third-party testing, invest in bias reduction, and be more transparent about their AI systems’ capabilities and limitations. While these commitments are promising, there is still a lack of enforcement mechanisms and detailed next steps.

Regulating AI poses a challenge as it requires dealing with secretive companies and ever-evolving technologies. The government needs to take action to protect people’s lives and livelihoods from the potential misuse and biases of AI. For over a decade, opaque and discriminatory algorithms have been used in various applications, including resume screening, credit scoring, diagnostic software, and facial recognition tools.

To regulate AI effectively, experts suggest five key strategies:

1. Don’t rely solely on the claims of AI companies. AI products should undergo third-party testing to evaluate their bias, accuracy, and interpretability. Companies should disclose information about training, limitations, and harm mitigation.

2. Avoid allowing tech companies to declare their own products safe. Instead, establish rigorous benchmarks and require companies to prove their products are not harmful before release. Safety assessments should start earlier in the development process.

3. Establish clear benchmarks and licenses to avoid confusion. A government standard should not be watered down, and a myriad of safety labels could lead to illegibility.

4. Avoid creating a separate Department of AI. Existing laws and federal agencies have the expertise to regulate AI applications, and additional funding should be provided to these agencies.

5. Foster interdisciplinary collaboration and diverse perspectives. AI regulation should consider the broader societal impact, particularly on marginalized communities.

Regulating AI is crucial to protect against both everyday risks and potential catastrophic dangers. It requires a comprehensive approach that ensures accountability, transparency, and thorough evaluation of AI products.